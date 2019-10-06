Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots moved to 5-0 on Sunday which means Julian Edelman was able to celebrate with another post-win Instagram.

The wide receiver, who caught eight passes for 110 yards with a touchdown in New England’s 33-7 drubbing of the Washington Redskins, has taken to his social media platforms after each win thus far to keep fans hyped and looking forward to the following week.

Fans already have seen quarterback Tom Brady as Superman, head coach Bill Belichick portraying a shark, a tangled jet plane and “Buffalo Bill.” But Edelman decided to incorporate himself after Week 5’s win, using a picture of him in a suit with the caption, “Strong end to the business trip 🧳

Next stop: Foxboro 🏡

#TeamW”

Take a look:

The Patriots have a short week ahead of them with their Week 6 matchup taking place Thursday night against the New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET.

