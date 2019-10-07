Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are carrying a seriously banged-up receiving corps into Thursday night’s matchup with the New York Giants.

Three Patriots receivers were listed on Monday’s hypothetical injury report, which indicated Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) would not have practiced had the team taken the field one day after its 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins. Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee) would have been limited.

Dorsett left Sunday’s game after just four snaps and did not return, resulting in an increased role for undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers (36 snaps, one catch, 6 yards). Fellow UDFA Gunner Olszewski also logged six offensive snaps in addition to his punt return duties.

Dorsett’s injury reportedly is considered minor, but given this week’s short turnaround, it would not be surprising to see him held out Thursday night. Meyers and Olszewski currently are the Patriots’ only fully healthy wideouts.

Running back Rex Burkhead (foot) and safeties Patrick Chung (heel) and Nate Ebner (groin) also were listed as limited Monday after sitting out against Washington.

On the Giants’ hypothetical injury report, tight end Evan Engram (knee), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and running back Wayne Gallman (concussion) all were listed as “did not participate.” Engram and Shepard are New York’s leading pass-catchers, and Gallman is the top backup to star back Saquon Barkley, who remains limited with an ankle injury.

Linebackers Lorenzo Carter (neck), Josiah Tauaefa (knee) and Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and offensive tackle Nate Solder (ankle) also were limited for the Giants.

