FOXBORO, Mass. — Based on early practice returns, it appears wide receiver Josh Gordon won’t be available Monday night when the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets.

Gordon (knee) was among three players absent in the portion of Thursday’s practice open to the media. Tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) and defensive end Michael Bennett (suspension) also weren’t present.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry took part in his second session of the week as he returns off of injured reserve. Here are some clips of the 2019 first-round pick practicing:

And more from the WRs pic.twitter.com/7plA8OL8vu — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 17, 2019

If Gordon can’t play Monday night, then the Patriots will be left with Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater at wide receiver. Harry can’t return to a game until Week 9.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images