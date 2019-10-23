Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots eased their way back into action following their primetime rout of the New York Jets, following up a Tuesday off-day with a non-padded walkthrough Wednesday afternoon.

Several notable names participated in the low-intensity practice, including previously suspended defensive end Michael Bennett and wide receiver Josh Gordon, who missed all of last week and Monday’s game with knee and ankle injuries.

Running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest) and tight end Ryan Izzo (concussion) also were present after sitting out the Jets game, as were newly acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and special teams ace Justin Bethel.

Sanu arrived via trade from the Atlanta Falcons, who received a 2020 second-round draft pick in return. Bethel, a three-time Pro Bowl special teamer, quickly with the Patriots after being released by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. New England announced both transactions Wednesday morning.

Mohamed Sanu made his Patriots practice debut today. Here he is with Josh Gordon, who was back at practice after missing all of last week with knee/ankle injuries. pic.twitter.com/omQ1iOr9ew — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 23, 2019

Tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) was not spotted during the media portion of practice.

The 7-0 Patriots are preparing to host the 2-4 Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

