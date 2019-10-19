Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Don’t expect to see the following New England Patriots suit up Monday night against the New York Jets: wide receiver Josh Gordon, tight ends Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse and defensive end Michael Bennett.

Gordon (knee, ankle), Izzo (concussion) and LaCosse (knee) all are dealing with injuries. Bennett was suspended one week by the Patriots.

The Patriots are left with just Eric Tomlinson and Ben Watson at tight end. Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater will fill out the wide receiver depth chart.

Tomlinson and Watson were just signed this week by the Patriots. Watson also went through training camp with the team before serving a four-game suspension then being subsequently released.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images