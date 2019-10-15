Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — A rundown of notes and observations from Tuesday’s highly eventful New England Patriots practice:

— Rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry practiced for the first time since being placed on injured reserve before Week 1, officially burning one of the Patriots’ two IR-return slots. Per NFL rules, the earliest Harry can make his season debut is Nov. 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. If he is not activated within the next 21 days, he would revert to IR and be ineligible to play this season.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spoke at length Monday about Harry’s reintegration.

“I think the practice field and the results we get on the practice field will tell us when the right time is to use him in different roles,” McDaniels said.

— Tight ends Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson both practiced after signing with the Patriots earlier this week. They’ll help bolster a position group that is expected to be without Matt LaCosse for at least the next few weeks.

Watson is back after being released by New England last week. Tomlinson, formerly of the New York Jets and Giants, will wear No. 82.

— Defensive end Michael Bennett, wide receiver Josh Gordon, quarterback Cody Kessler and LaCosse all were not spotted during the media portion of practice.

Bennett is the most interesting name on that list, as his lack of playing time has become a prominent storyline. He was not listed on the injury report last week.

Gordon and LaCosse both suffered knee injuries during last Thursday’s 35-14 victory over the New York Giants. Kessler, the team’s third-string QB, could have been released to make room for Watson and Tomlinson on the 53-man roster (with the other taking the spot of fullback Jakob Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve Monday).

— Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, running back Rex Burkhead, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung all practiced after either missing Thursday’s game or exiting it with an injury.

— Kicker Younghoe Koo, offensive lineman Dan Skipper and tight end Jason Vander Laan appear to have been released from the practice squad. A new O-lineman was wearing Skipper’s No. 67 at practice.

— An unidentified receiver wearing No. 17 also was present at practice. It’s likely he and the lineman are new additions to the practice squad.

The 6-0 Patriots will visit the 1-4 Jets on Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images