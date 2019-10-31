Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Every New England Patriots player was present and accounted for Thursday at the team’s penultimate practice of Week 9.

The Patriots had perfect attendance at the rainy, half-padded (helmets and shoulder pads) Halloween session.

Perfect attendance today at a rainy Patriots practice. pic.twitter.com/QQsQjFQwa3 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 31, 2019

Among those in attendance were wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who can be activated off injured reserve this week, and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who returned to practice Wednesday and is six weeks into his own IR stint.

N’Keal Harry spent the open media portion of practice getting his ankles taped. Rejoined his position groups after warmups. pic.twitter.com/CzSpTvhSyz — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 31, 2019

All eight players who were limited Wednesday were present during the brief portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media: quarterback Tom Brady (shoulder), wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder/chest) and Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest), guard Shaq Mason (ankle) and tight ends Matt LaCosse (knee) and Ryan Izzo (concussion).

The 8-0 Patriots will hold one additional practice Friday before heading to Baltimore for a Sunday night matchup with the Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images