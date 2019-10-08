Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Phillip Dorsett took the field with his New England Patriots teammates Tuesday, but that might not mean his chances of playing Thursday night have improved.

Tuesday’s practice was a low-speed, low-intensity walkthrough, with players wearing sweats with no helmets. Dorsett was present after leaving Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, but he appeared limited in the brief portion that was open to the media.

Dorsett’s injury reportedly is considered minor, but it remains unlikely the wide receiver will suit up Thursday against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. The 26-year-old has played in all but one game for the Patriots since joining the team in 2017.

Receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee), safeties Patrick Chung (heel) and Nate Ebner (groin) and running back Rex Burkhead (foot) also participated. Chung, Ebner and Burkhead all sat out Sunday’s 33-7 victory over the Washington Redskins.

The Giants likely will be without several key offensive pieces, as wide receiver Sterling Shepard and running backs Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman all are not expected to play, according to reports. Tight end Evan Engram’s status is in doubt, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports