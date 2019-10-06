Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LANDOVER, Md. — Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett injured his hamstring Sunday and is questionable to return to New England’s Week 5 game against the Washington Redskins.

Dorsett got injured on the final play of the Patriots’ first drive. He didn’t play in the Patriots’ second offensive series.

The Patriots also dressed Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater at wide receiver. Their other offensive skill position players are running backs Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden, fullback Jakob Johnson and tight ends Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse.

Meyers would become the Patriots’ No. 3 receiver if Dorsett cannot return.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images