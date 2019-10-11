Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Well, it wasn’t pretty. But no one said it had to be easy or pretty.

The New England Patriots beat the New York Giants 35-14 in what best can be described as a weird game.

The Patriots’ defense had another massive performance, letting up just one touchdown while recording three interceptions, a fumble recovery and a sack.

The Patriots’ offense was sloppy but still put up 399 total net yards without wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and running back Rex Burkhead. The Patriots also lost wide receiver Josh Gordon to a knee injury late in the second quarter.

The Patriots’ touchdowns were scored by running back Brandon Bolden, linebackers Chase Winovich and Kyle Van Noy and quarterback Tom Brady. Brady scored twice on QB sneaks.

CB STEPHON GILMORE

The All-Pro cornerback had perhaps his best game of the season, allowing just one catch on six targets for 8 yards with four pass breakups and an interception. One of those deflected passes was caught by linebacker John Simon for another interception.

RB BRANDON BOLDEN

Bolden forced a blocked punt, carried the ball three times for 23 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 22 yards.

Bolden has taken on a bigger offensive role than expected this season. It was assumed that he would only play special teams in his return to the Patriots given the team’s depth at running back. That has not been the case. He actually served as the Patriots’ goal-line back on one drive.

LB KYLE VAN NOY

Van Noy was the boogie-est of The Boogeymen on Thursday night, registering a sack, a quarterback hit, a fumble recovery and a touchdown. Linebacker Jamie Collins forced the fumble that led to Van Noy’s score. Dont’a Hightower had a quarterback hit and three tackles but suffered an injury in the game that led to a stint in the blue medical tent.

RB JAMES WHITE

The Patriots’ third-down back was Mr. Consistency, catching nine passes on nine targets for 46 yards. He converted on three third-down attempts.

Julian Edelman caught 9-of-15 targets for 113 yards. Rookie wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught 4-of-4 targets for 54 yards. Rookie wideout Gunner Olszewski caught two passes on three targets for 34 yards. Running back Sony Michel and tight end Ryan Izzo also each caught two passes.

