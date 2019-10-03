Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Patriots suddenly are in need of a kicker.

New England placed Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve with a hip injury on Wednesday. Since replacing Adam Vinatieri, the Memphis product has gone on to become the franchise’s leading scorer. But Gostkowski got off to a rough start this season prior to hitting the shelf.

The 35-year-old missed four extra points on 15 attempts over four games to open the 2019 campaign.

For more on his numbers, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.