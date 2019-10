Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is really, really good at football. This much we know.

But just how good is the 42-year-old? Well, the New England Patriots quarterback ranks third in passing yards among QB’s with 71,923, putting him behind only Peyton Manning (71,940) and Drew Brees (74,845).

