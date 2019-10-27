Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

10:30 a.m. ET: Good morning from a rain-soaked Gillette Stadium, where wet and sloppy conditions are expected for this afternoon’s matchup between the 7-0 New England Patriots and the 2-4 Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots are looking to remain undefeated after demolishing the New York Jets last week, while the Browns, who boast one of the NFL’s more talented rosters, are seeking a post-bye bounce-back after an inauspicious start to the Freddie Kitchens era.

Today’s game should feature the Patriots debuts of wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and special teams standout Justin Bethel, who came aboard via trade and free agent signing, respectively, earlier this week.

Injury-wise, New England will be without tight ends Matt LaCosse (knee) and Ryan Izzo (concussion), both of whom were ruled out Friday. Five Patriots players are listed as questionable: receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest) and right guard Shaq Mason (ankle).

Despite Cleveland’s offensive talent, the Patriots’ top-ranked defense faces another favorable matchup against second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, who earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season but currently leads all NFL QBs with 11 interceptions in six games. New England in 13-0 against second-year QBs since 2013, and it’s already succeeded in flummoxing 2018 first-rounders Josh Allen and Sam Darnold this season, holding them to a combined zero touchdowns with seven interceptions in Weeks 4 and 7.

“I’m not going to try to fool them to think we’re going in to play a normal team,” Kitchens, Cleveland’s first-year head coach, said this week. “We’re not going in to play a normal team. We’re going in to play the New England Patriots.”

The Browns also have retooled their struggling offensive line, benching starting left tackle Greg Robinson this week. The Patriots were able to overwhelm the Jets’ O-line last week with repeated zero-blitzes.

Don't be surprised if the #Browns offensive line reconstruction is pretty extensive and potentially continues with in-game shuffling. Big challenge for that unit as they face a #Patriots defense that's – to this point- making the '85 Bears and 2000 Ravens look pedestrian. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 27, 2019

Downfield, it’ll be fascinating to watch the battle between Stephon Gilmore and Odell Beckham Jr. — the NFL’s best corner against one of its elite receivers. Gilmore has been simply unbeatable over the last two weeks, allowing two catches on 11 targets for 19 yards with two interceptions and four pass breakups.

The biggest challenge facing the Patriots in this game might be Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, the league’s co-sacks leader. Keeping him away from Tom Brady will be priority No. 1 for tackles Marshall Newhouse and Marcus Cannon.

In a fitting bit of symmetry, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has an opportunity to earn his 300th career victory against his former team. Belichick, who coached the Browns for five seasons in the early 1990s, scored his first NFL victory against New England on Sept. 8, 1991.

Kickoff for this one is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Be sure to follow along throughout the day for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images