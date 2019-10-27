Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Browns are desperate for a victory, but they’ll be hard-pressed to notch one Sunday afternoon.

The Browns, fresh off a Week 7 bye, are in Foxboro for a matchup against the New England Patriots, who are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL. Tom Brady and Co. will be taking the Gillette Stadium turf on shorter rest than usual, as they flattened the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday.

There will be quite a bit to look out for in this Week 8 showdown, including Mohamed Sanu, who will be making his Patriots debut. For a full preview of the matchup, check out the NESN Pregame Chat, as NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox are joined by former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham.

You can watch the NESN Pregame Chat in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images