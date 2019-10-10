Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

4:45 p.m. ET: Greetings from a gray and gloomy Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to take on the injury-ravaged New York Giants on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Giants, who are a month into the Daniel Jones era, will be without their two running backs (Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman) and their top two pass-catchers (tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Sterling Shepard), as all four have been ruled out with injuries.

The Patriots will be missing two prominent offensive weapons, as well. Receiver Phillip Dorsett has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, and running back Rex Burkhead (foot) is expected to miss his second consecutive game, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Burkhead is one of six Patriots players listed as questionable for this game, along with receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee), safeties Patrick Chung (heel) and Nate Ebner (groin) and outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun (ankle). Chung is expected to play after sitting out last week’s 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins, per to a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the low 50s tonight with a high chance of rain and heavy winds. There’s been no precipitation thus far, but it’s already very windy in Foxboro.

The Patriots, who are seeking their fourth 6-0 start in team history and their first since 2015, are pegged as 17 1/2-point favorites — the fourth time they’ve been favored by double digits in six games this season. They’ll wear their blue-on-blue alternate uniforms tonight.

The Patriots will break out their blue-on-blue alternate uniforms tonight. They’re 4-0 when wearing them: 2016 vs. Houston (Jacoby Brissett game), 2017 vs. Atlanta (fog game) and last season against Indy and Green Bay. https://t.co/RSpWYL1DDN — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 10, 2019

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports