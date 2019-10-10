Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: the New England Patriots are entering this week as heavy favorites against a bad team.

The Patriots have run their record to 5-0 this season by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins. Of that group, only the Bills (4-1) have a winning record. The Dolphins (0-4), Jets (0-4) and Redskins (0-5) all are winless, while the Steelers (1-4) have managed just one victory to this point.

New England now will welcome the New York Giants (2-3) to Gillette Stadium on Thursday night for what should be another lopsided showdown. Making matters worse: New York will be without several key offensive contributors, including Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram.

Can the Giants pull off an upset? Will the Patriots keep rolling? What should you watch for in New England’s Week 6 clash?

NESN’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox will be joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham on the NESN Pregame Chat, live from Gillette Stadium, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday. Check out the show in the player above.

