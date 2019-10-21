Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The final matchup of Week 7 in the NFL will feature a battle between fierce division rivals.

The New England Patriots will pay a visit to the New York Jets as the AFC East foes wrap up their regular-season series. New England had little trouble taking New York down back in Week 3, but the Jets will have Sam Darnold under center this time around.

Monday will be far from a cakewalk for the Patriots, who will need to overcome a few key injuries in order to overcome a Jets squad that received quite a spark via an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Jets online:

When: Monday, Oct. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images