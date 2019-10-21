Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The good news for the New York Jets: They finally won a game last week, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 24-22 to improve their record to 1-4.

The bad news: They face the New England Patriots in Week 7.

The Jets will host the Patriots as heavy underdogs Monday night at MetLife Stadium, and NESN.com will have you covered every step of the way as New England (6-0) looks to remain unbeaten.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava was joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham on the NESN Pregame Chat. Chatham will broke down the AFC East showdown and explained whether the Jets have a shot in their second game since quarterback Sam Darnold’s return.

Watch the NESN Pregame Chat in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images