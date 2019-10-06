Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots once again are set to face a team that doesn’t belong on the same field.

The 4-0 Patriots will square off with the winless Redskins on Sunday in Washington. The game pits the NFL’s model franchise against arguably its most inept — it should be a great game!

Will the Patriots take care of business and blow out the Redskins? Or will Washington rise up in what could be head coach Jay Gruden’s final game with the franchise? We’ll find out soon enough.

We’ve got you covered for this matchup with former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joining NESN.com’s Rachel Holt for our Patriots-Redskins “Pregame Chat” show. Doug Kyed and Zack Cox also bring a report from FedExField.

The show airs live at 11 a.m. ET and you can check it out in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images