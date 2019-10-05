The New England Patriots will visit the Washington Redskins this Sunday in what very well could be the final game of the exceedingly underwhelming Jay Gruden era.

Here’s what to watch for in what, on paper, looks like a serious lopsided matchup:

THE DETAILS

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

TV: CBS

LAST WEEK

The 4-0 Patriots survived a tough test against a defensively sound Buffalo Bills team, getting four interceptions, five sacks and a blocked punt for a touchdown from their own defense/special teams in a 16-10 victory at New Era Field.

The 0-4 Redskins were blown out 24-3 by Daniel Jones and the NFC East rival New York Giants. It was their third consecutive double-digit loss. First-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins replaced starting quarterback Case Keenum midway through the second quarter, threw three interceptions and gained fewer than 10 yards on four of his seven possessions.

THE ODDS

The Patriots entered the weekend as 15 1/2-point favorites, the third time they’ve been favored by 15-plus points this season. They covered as 18 1/2-point road favorites against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 (43-0 win) but failed to do so as 22 1/2-point home favorites against the New York Jets the following week (30-14 win).

New England is 2-2 against the spread this season. Washington is 1-3 ATS, covering in their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (32-27).

INJURY REPORT

Five players are listed as questionable for the Patriots:

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

S Patrick Chung, Heel

S Nate Ebner, Groin

WR Julian Edelman, Chest

LB Dont’a Hightower, Shoulder

Hightower’s injury kept him out of the Bills game. Burkhead and Edelman played but appeared limited, registering just one and three touches, respectively. Injuries to Burkhead and Ebner could have played into the decision to bring back safety/special teamer Jordan Richards this week.

The Patriots removed receiver Josh Gordon (knee) from the injury report Friday — a positive sign for a receiving corps that’s taken a bit of a beating in recent weeks.

The Redskins have ruled four players out and listed four as questionable, including struggling star cornerback Josh Norman and breakout rookie receiver Terry McLaurin (more on him below).

OUT

TE Vernon Davis, Concussion

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, Hamstring

TE Jordan Reed, Concussion

G Brandon Scherff, Ankle

QUESTIONABLE

QB Case Keenum, Foot

WR Terry McLaurin, Hamstring

CB Josh Norman, Knee

C Chase Roullier

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mike Nugent, Patriots kicker

It’s not often a kicker appears on this list, but Nugent has big shoes to fill as he steps in for Stephen Gostkowski, who was placed on injured reserve this week. Gostkowski struggled before going down (four missed extra points over his last three games), but he’s had one of the NFL’s most reliable legs since he entered the league in 2006, and he’s taken every Patriots field goal and point-after since the start of the 2011 season.

The Patriots will hope the 37-year-old Nugent, who’s with his ninth NFL team and hasn’t kicked in a game since last September, can be as reliable as Shayne Graham was when he filled in for an injured Gostkowski in 2010. Graham went 14-for-14 on field goals and 36-for-38 on extra points over nine games for New England, including one playoff game.

Colt McCoy, Redskins quarterback

After a week of uncertainty, Gruden announced Friday that McCoy, not Haskins or Keenum, will start at quarterback against New England’s top-ranked defense. McCoy hasn’t taken a snap in a game since he broke his leg last December, but the 33-year-old is the safest bet of the three. He’s been Washington’s top backup since Gruden took over in 2014; the other two just arrived this past offseason. Keenum also spent much of the week in a walking boot, and Haskins making his first NFL start against a Patriots team that traditionally devours first-year QBs would have disaster written all over it.

Ben Watson, Patriots tight end

Assuming he’s activated before Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, the previously suspended Watson should provide a jolt of energy and experience to a tight end group that has struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness this season. Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse have combined for just four catches through four games. Izzo also has been a liability in the running game — he’s Pro Football Focus’s lowest-graded run blocker this season — and LaCosse has been full-go in just one game as he continues to nurse an ankle injury.

The 38-year-old Watson, whose last meaningful game in a Patriots uniform came in the 2009 playoffs, has caught an impressive 76.8 percent of his targets since returning from the torn Achilles that cost him the entire 2016 season. He played in every game for the New Orleans Saints in 2018, catching 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin, Redskins wide receiver

McLaurin missed last week’s game and is “50-50” for this one, per Gruden, but he’s been dynamite when healthy. The third-round pick out of Ohio State became the second rookie since the AFL-NFL merger to tally a touchdown and 60-plus receiving yards in each of his first three games and the first in league history with a touchdown and five-plus catches in each of his first three games.

“He’s fast,” said Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who caught be the one covering McLaurin if the wideout plays Sunday. “He’s got good speed. He’s got good size. He’s tough across the middle. He can catch in-cuts. He can catch the ball downfield. He’s had some pretty big games.”

