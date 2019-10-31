Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pierce always is welcomed back to TD Garden with open arms, and such was the case Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The Truth” was courtside with Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck for the team’s primetime matchup and naturally received a standing ovation when he appeared on the jumbotron during the second quarter.

(You can watch the ovation here.)

Pierce played 1,102 games in 15 seasons for the Celtics, scoring 21.8 points per game over that span.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images