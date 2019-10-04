Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pierce isn’t exactly going out on a limb with his predictions for the upcoming NBA season.

The Boston Celtics legend told Australian MMA outlet Submission Radio on Monday he predicts the Milwaukee Bucks will win the 2020 NBA Finals, largely thanks to their superstar forward and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I’m going to go with the Milwaukee Bucks,” Pierce said. “Greek Freak (Antetokounmpo), I believe he’s the best player in the NBA, I think he’ll be MVP, and I think he’s going to carry Milwaukee to the championship.”

Pierce received criticism last season for some of his NBA predictions, particularly from Bucks fans and their Toronto Raptors counterparts during the playoffs.

The Bucks won an NBA-best 60 games last season, with Antetokounmpo claiming NBA MVP honors. However, the Raptors upset the Bucks in six games in the Eastern Conference finals, leaving Milwaukee with a feeling of “unfinished business” coming into this season. It’s no leap of faith to back them to win the championship in a season which is expected to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.

As for Pierce’s Celtics, he doesn’t believe they’re a “championship-caliber team” yet.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images