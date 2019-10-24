Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon appears to be done playing for the Patriots, but it doesn’t seem like the veteran wide receiver’s 2019 season is over.

New England somewhat surprisingly placed Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday and reportedly will waive him once he’s medically cleared. It wouldn’t be surprising if several teams are interested in putting a waiver claim on Gordon if this process does follow through, as he showed some promise through five games before sustaining a knee injury in Week 6.

But which team will be the most eager in its pursuit of Gordon? That remains to be seen, but NBC Sports’ Peter King could see one Super Bowl contender in the NFC making at run at the 28-year-old should he be freed from Foxboro.

On @DaleKeefeWEEI, Peter King believes there would be at least a few teams interested in trading for Michael Bennett. Also mentioned the Seahawks as a potential landing spot for Josh Gordon if in fact he does get released. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) October 24, 2019

It would make sense for the Seahawks to give Gordon a look. Seattle’s pass-catching depth outside of Tyler Lockett already was pedestrian at best entering the season, and it was further diminished after blossoming tight end Will Dissly ruptured his Achilles in Week 6. D.K. Metcalf has flashed some big-play potential, but the Seahawks might not be ready to fully trust the rookie as their No. 2 wideout.

If Gordon does land in the Pacific Northwest, it certainly would be to the chagrin of Raiders left tackle Trent Brown, who already has started recruiting his former Patriots teammate to Oakland.

