It was a tough night for the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

For the first time in the 2019-20 season, the Bruins suffered defeat at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center. Boston had a difficult time getting pucks past Avalanche backstop Philipp Grubauer, who stopped 39 shots in his huge performance for the Avs. In a night filled with many saves, a third period stop by the 27-year-old goalie on a two-on-one break for David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand potentially was one of the biggest reasons for Avalanche’s win.

For more on Grubauer’s incredible night and his biggest save from Thursday, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images