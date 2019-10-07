Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Phillip Dorsett left Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins, it was impossible not to think the reliable wideout was looking at an extended absence. Hamstring injuries often linger for weeks at a time, something Patriots rookie N’Keal Harry knows all too well.

However, it appears the Patriots and their fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Dorsett’s injury isn’t viewed as serious, NESN.com’s Doug Kyed reported Sunday shortly after the Patriots’ victory in Washington.

Early indications are that Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett is OK, per source. He left today's game with a hamstring injury. The Patriots will know more tonight or tomorrow. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 6, 2019

ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed up with an equally encouraging report Monday morning.

The strained hamstring injury that Patriots’ WR Phillip Dorsett suffered during Sunday’s first quarter is considered “minor”, per source. Dorsett likely to be week to week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2019

While initial reports on Dorsett are positive, it’s fair to wonder whether the Patriots will trot him out Thursday night against the New York Giants. Giving Dorsett extra time to recover likely is in the best interests of all parties.

The 26-year-old has 15 catches for 197 yards to go along with three touchdowns this season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images