Tacko Fall may have mysteriously lost two inches in his official height since the NBA combine, but the Boston Celtics big man remains just that — big.

The 7-foot-5 center has taken over the headlines for the Boston Celtics this preseason, as fans have demanded his presence on the floor in nearly every exhibition game in the early going. Every time Fall does take the floor, he generates a highlight play and sends fans and his teammates into a frenzy.

It was no different on Sunday, as Fall threw down a pretty heavy dunk in the C’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But before the dunk, there was a photo of Fall taking the floor alongside Celtics rookie guard Tremont Waters, who rings in at 5-foot-11.

Needless to say, the photo has some pretty great caption possibilities:

Good news is there is plenty more Fall content on the way, as the Celtics converted Fall’s contract to a two-way deal, which likely means he’s headed for the G-League’s Maine Red Claws to start the season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images