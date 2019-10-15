Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Old photographs always seem to find their way onto the Internet, despite social media not being a dominating part of people’s former lives.

And such was the case for Gerrit Cole ahead of his start against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship series on Tuesday.

The Houston Astros ace spurned the Yankees ahead of the 2008 Major League Baseball Draft when he elected to attend UCLA rather than pitch for the team that selected him 28th overall. Cole was chosen first overall three years later by the Pittsburgh Pirates before being traded to Houston

And well, the rest is history.

So when Cole took the mound at Yankee Stadium, FOX Sports’ MLB account couldn’t help but but release a photo of 11-year-old Cole with a sign that read, “YANKEE FAN TODAY TOMORROW FOREVER”.

Take a look:

We’re pretty sure his fandom will be on hold until the ALCS has a winner, but it’s certainly fun when these kinds of pictures find their way to the Internet.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images