The Boston Bruins are decimated with injuries and that means Anders Bjork is getting another shot in the NHL.

The B’s recalled Bjork after placing David Krejci on injured reserve ahead of their showdown with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava previews the game in the Polarfleece Morning Skate video above.

