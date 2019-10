Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have won the last three games, and will be playing the San Jose Sharks later tonight. NESN’s Courtney Cox previews the match in today’s Polar Fleece Bruins Morning Skate. Listen to what Bruce Cassidy has to say about former B’s player Joe Thornton in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via © Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images