Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand led the way offensively for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old scored the lone goal for Boston as they defeated the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 at Gila River Arena. Jaroslav Halak was a brick wall in net for the Bruins, making 35 saves on the night en route to his first shut out of the season.

Overall Marchand finished with a plus-1 rating on the night, while recording his goal across three shots and 20 minutes of time on the ice Saturday.

For more on Marchand’s performance, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images