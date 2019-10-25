Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

By the way things have gone in Games 1 and 2, the Nationals could have the World Series wrapped up in just four games.

Should Washington fail to complete the sweep, however, a special guest plans to attend Game 5.

President Donald Trump told reporters on his way out of the Oval Office on Thursday that he plans to attend Sunday’s contest at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. in the event a fifth game is required.

But will he throw out the first pitch? He’s not so sure.

“I don’t know,” President Trump said, as transcribed by ABC News. “They’re going to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I’ll look too heavy.”

Franklin Delano Roosevelt is the last president to throw out a first pitch, doing so in 1993 when the World Series last came to D.C.

First pitch for Game 5, should it occur, is slated for Sunday at 8:07 p.m. ET.

Game 3 is first, however, with first pitch set for Friday at 8:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images