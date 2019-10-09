Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s official, Vontaze Burfict will not play another game in the NFL this season.

The Oakland Raiders linebacker was slapped with a season-long suspension after his latest vicious hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle on Sept. 29.

Burfict, who’s been fined and suspended a plethora of times due to his antics on the field, appealed the suspension in hopes to play again this year. But the NFL decided to uphold the suspension Wednesday, the league announced Wednesday night, meaning the linebacker won’t be eligible to play for the rest of the regular and postseason, should the Raiders make it that far.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr recently defended Burfict, saying the linebacker is just “misunderstood.” But before this most recent suspension, Burfict missed 10 games over three seasons due to being suspended by the league, on top of being fined 11 (!) times for his on-field antics.

We think the NFL didn’t see Burfict as just a “misunderstood” player.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images