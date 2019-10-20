Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are the Oakland Raiders for real?

Probably not, but we’ll get a better idea Sunday afternoon.

The surprisingly 3-2 Raiders will visit the 5-1 Green Pay Packers in a matchup between two old-school franchises. The Silver and Black against the Green and Gold at Lambeau Field — what could be better?

Here’s how to watch Raiders vs. Packers online:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images