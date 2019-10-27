The Oakland Raiders’ defense will be tasked with trying to stop Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans’ offense Sunday afternoon.
The two teams square off in Week 8 action at NRG Stadium, and both are looking to get back in the win column following Week 7 losses.
Watson certainly has found his groove this season for Houston, so limiting the passing game will be quite the task for Oakland.
Here’s how to watch Raiders-Texans:
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
