The Oakland Raiders’ defense will be tasked with trying to stop Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans’ offense Sunday afternoon.

The two teams square off in Week 8 action at NRG Stadium, and both are looking to get back in the win column following Week 7 losses.

Watson certainly has found his groove this season for Houston, so limiting the passing game will be quite the task for Oakland.

Here’s how to watch Raiders-Texans:

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

