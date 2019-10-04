The Los Angeles Rams suffered a a major blow to their defense Thursday night.
Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday announced linebacker Clay Matthews suffered a broken jaw in his team’s “Thursday Night Football” game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry.
McVay believes the injury occurred when Seahawks running back Chris Carson inadvertently kicked Matthews in the face in the 30-29 loss. The linebacker will undergo surgery and miss at least a month, per ESPN.
Matthews amassed six sacks, seven quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss in five games.
Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images