It’ll be a battle between the NFC West and the NFC East when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Neither team has had much luck to start the season, either.

Los Angeles currently finds itself amid a three-game losing streak, capped off by a 20-7 loss to the undefeated San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Atlanta, meanwhile, fell just short of its second win of the season in Week 6 thanks to a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, extending its own losing streak to four games.

So, who will break their losing streak first? Tune in to find out!

Here’s how to watch Rams-Falcons online:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images