The latest installment of “Thursday Night Football” will feature a matchup of NFC West powerhouses.

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, both of whom currently sit at 3-1 on the season, will square off at CenturyLink Stadium in primetime. The Seahawks are coming off an easy win over the lowly Arizona Cardinals, while the Rams will be looking to rebound after surprisingly falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

Seahawks-Rams have been crucial battles over the past few seasons, but considering how the San Francisco 49ers are shaping up, this divisional clash comes with even greater importance.

Here’s how to watch Rams vs. Seahawks online:

When: Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images