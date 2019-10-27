Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Henrik Lundqvist has been very good for the New York Rangers for a very long time.

The 37-year-old has spent his entire 15-year career between the pipes for the the Rangers leading the squad to an astounding 451 wins with him in net. Throughout his storied career in New York, Lundqvist has been an All Star five times to go along with winning the 2011-12 Vezina Trophy, awarded to the league’s best goaltender that season.

For more on the longtime Ranger’s career, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images