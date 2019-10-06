Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re likely in store for a slugfest Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens have made for one of football’s fiercest rivalries of this century. The AFC North foes will meet in a battle of second-year signal-callers, as Lamar Jackson will look to continue his strong season, while Mason Rudolph aims to prove his worth as a starter.

As if this divisional matchup didn’t bring out enough tenacity, the Ravens probably will be playing with an added edge following an ugly Week 4 loss at home to the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s how to watch Ravens vs. Steelers online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS

