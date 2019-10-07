Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rays games at Tropicana Field don’t tend to draw the largest crowds. But Monday afternoon was different.

Tampa Bay drew 32,251 fans to Tropicana for Game 3 of its American League divisional series against the Houston Astros, per The Athletic’s Josh Tolentino. That’s the largest crowd to attend a game there since June 17, 2016.

(Oh, and the Rays managed to push a Game 4 and stay alive in the best-of-five series after entering Monday’s game down 2-0.)

#Rays SS Willy Adames on today's ALDS Game 3 crowd of 32,251* at Tropicana Field: "The whole season we were expecting something like that. I'm happy that everybody came and (showed) support. I'm expecting that for tomorrow, too." *season high, largest crowd since June 17, 2016 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 7, 2019

First pitch for Game 4 of the ALDS, which also takes place in St. Petersberg, on Tuesday is slated for 4:15 p.m. ET.

