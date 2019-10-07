Rays games at Tropicana Field don’t tend to draw the largest crowds. But Monday afternoon was different.
Tampa Bay drew 32,251 fans to Tropicana for Game 3 of its American League divisional series against the Houston Astros, per The Athletic’s Josh Tolentino. That’s the largest crowd to attend a game there since June 17, 2016.
(Oh, and the Rays managed to push a Game 4 and stay alive in the best-of-five series after entering Monday’s game down 2-0.)
First pitch for Game 4 of the ALDS, which also takes place in St. Petersberg, on Tuesday is slated for 4:15 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images