The Houston Astros might be the American League favorite to make it to the World Series, but don’t expect them to just cruise past the Tampa Bay Rays.

After knocking off the Oakland Athletics in the Wild Card Game, the Rays are in Houston on Friday for Game 1 of the A.L. Division Series. Justin Verlander is set to get the ball for the Astros and will be opposed by Tyler Glasnow.

While the Astros have quite a bit more offensive firepower, the Rays all season have been able to lean on their pitching. If their hurlers perform to their capabilities, this could end up being a fascinating series.

Here’s how to watch Rays vs. Astros online:

When: Friday, Oct. 4 at 2:05 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images