The Houston Astros are looking like a runaway train, and it’s up to Blake Snell to stop them.
Houston is set to host the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on Saturday for Game 2 of the American League Division Series. The Astros won the series opener Friday 6-2.
Snell, last year’s A.L. Cy Young winner, has had an injury-plagued year, but is one of the game’s best when he’s on. He’ll need to be on, as the Astros will start Gerrit Cole, who likely will be this year’s A.L. Cy Young winner.
Here’s how to watch Rays vs. Astros online:
When: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9:07 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images