After an absolute thriller of a Wild Card game Tuesday in the National League, the American League gets its turn as the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics go head-to-head.

The Rays and A’s will meet Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum for the AL Wild Card Game. This will be the first time for the Rays, as they have yet to compete in the winner-take-all game since it was introduced in 2012. For the Athletics, they have come accustomed to this, making it the third time they have played in one. Oakland lost both of its prior chances in 2014 and 2018.

The winner will go on to play the Houston Astros in a five-game, divisional-round series beginning Friday afternoon.

The Rays will look to right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton (16-6, 3.05 ERA) to battle A’s lefty Sean Manaea (4-0, 1.21 ERA).

Here’s how to watch Rays vs. Athletics online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images