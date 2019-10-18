Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Steven Wright era was a tumultuous one, that’s for sure.

And now it’s over.

The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that they have released the knuckleballer from the roster. He was set for his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent after next season.

After trying for a few years to become a mainstay on the roster, Wright finally broke out in 2016, earning an All-Star nomination because of it. He was a pivotal part of the rotation but ended up hurting himself while serving as a pinch-runner in an interleague game in early August. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list and ultimately made two more starts in August before getting shut down for the season. Wright finished that campaign with a 13-6 record and 3.33 ERA, and if not for injuries likely would’ve been in the Cy Young conversation.

In 2017 Wright made five starts before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in May.

Set to return for the 2018 season, Wright first was handed a 15-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after he was arrested in December 2017 for domestic assault. The case was dismissed a year later. Throughout the 2018 season he kept dealing with inflammation in his knee, but pitched well enough down the stretch when he was available to earn a spot on the postseason roster. He was taken off the postseason roster after Game 1 of the American League Division Series when the knee pain persisted.

Wright began the 2019 campaign unavailable after getting hit with an 80-game PED suspension. He then dealt with injuries throughout the season as well, making the last of his six 2019 appearances on July 13.

The 35-year-old finishes his seven-year run with the Red Sox with a 24-16 record and 3.86 ERA, appearing in 81 games (44 starts).

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images