After pitching problems plagued the Red Sox in 2019, Boston is making an investment in at least one more young arm.

The Sox have signed Taiwanese righty Chih-Jung Liu for $750,000, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. He recently was named MVP of the 2019 Asian Baseball Championship and will play alongside Tzu-Wei Lin for Taiwan in the WBSC’s Premier12 Tournament next month.

The 20-year-old did battle some injuries in high school, according to Abraham, but his fastball now tops out at 98 mph.

#RedSox have signed 20-year-old RHP Chih-Jung Liu from Taiwan for $750,000. Liu will play for Taiwan in the Premier 12 tournament after being MVP of the Asian Games. Liu was a big HS prospect who had some injuries, went to college. FB now up to 98. More to come on this. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 23, 2019

We’ll be curious to see what this youngster’s got.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images