After pitching problems plagued the Red Sox in 2019, Boston is making an investment in at least one more young arm.
The Sox have signed Taiwanese righty Chih-Jung Liu for $750,000, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. He recently was named MVP of the 2019 Asian Baseball Championship and will play alongside Tzu-Wei Lin for Taiwan in the WBSC’s Premier12 Tournament next month.
The 20-year-old did battle some injuries in high school, according to Abraham, but his fastball now tops out at 98 mph.
We’ll be curious to see what this youngster’s got.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images