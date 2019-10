Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox’s search for a new higher up in their front office was quiet for much of the offseason. Until Thursday night.

Chaim Bloom emerged as Boston’s frontrunner to land the position before reportedly being named chief baseball officer Friday night. The 36-year-old spent the last 15 seasons with the Rays in different positions.

To see more about Bloom and the positions he held in Tampa Bay, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.