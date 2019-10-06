Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Redskins fans probably didn’t like their chances of Washington snapping its 0-4 record in Week 5 with a matchup against the New England Patriots.

And one Redskins fan desperately wanted the drubbing to stop Sunday afternoon.

Washington did get the first score of the game to go up 7-0, but that’s the only time it would find the end zone — or points, for that matter — as the Patriots began to run all over the Redskins. As New England continued to roll, one Redskins fan desperately pleaded to Tom Brady.

“Take it easy on us, Tom!,” the man yelled.

(You can watch the video here.)

Well, the quarterback did anything but take it easy, as he and the Patriots marched to a 33-7 victory at FedExField to improve to 5-0.

There’s always next week, Washington.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images