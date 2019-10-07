Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Firing someone can be a brutal task.

And the Redskins certainly went about their most recent firing in an interesting manner.

Washington let go of head coach Jay Gruden on Monday following the Redskins’ fifth loss of the five-game-old season Sunday at the hands of the New England Patriots. In fact, Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and president Bruce Allen “summoned” Gruden to a 5 a.m. meeting at the team’s Auburn facility to seal the deal, according to the Washington Post’s Les Carpenter.

Gruden took over as head coach back in 2014, but never found much success with the team. The Redskins topped out at 9-8 back in 2015 before losing to the Green Bay Packers in the wild card game, but have continued slipping in the standings throughout the years.

Washington’s former offensive coordinator Bill Callahan will take over the Redskins’ head coaching duties for the time being.

