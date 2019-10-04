Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Washington Redskins have named their starting quarterback for Week 5, and your guess as to the reasoning for the decision is as good as ours.

Washington is 0-4 and has been a complete mess all season, and it now has the unenviable task of having to play the New England Patriots, which boasts maybe the best defense in the league, on Sunday. Head coach Jay Gruden said earlier this week he didn’t know who would start under center for the Redskins, cracking a joke about it in the process.

And in a quarterback room that also includes Case Keenum and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, it was announced Friday that Gruden will be going with career backup Colt McCoy.

Washington QB Colt McCoy will start Sunday vs. New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2019

From the outside, Haskins had seemed like one of the more likely options. Though he’s had trouble out of the gate, it is in part due to a downright bad offensive line. While putting Haskins in would give him experience, he likely would be under pressure pretty much the entire game. Between Keenum and, to a degree, McCoy, there’s at least a veteran taking snaps.

Whatever the rationale is, Gruden reportedly could get fired as soon as Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images