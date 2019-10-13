Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the most part, Patriots haters have backed off the “they’re only good because they cheat” and “it’s just because of the AFC East” takes. Similarly, many have accepted that New England quarterback Tom Brady is the greatest signal-caller in NFL history.

Consequently, those who hate the league’s model franchise have shifted their focus toward a new target: Julian Edelman.

The 33-year-old receiver is one of the most clutch, consistent and productive wideouts in the game. He also is one of the toughest players in the NFL, regardless of position. Sure, he benefits from playing with Brady every week, but those who watch the Patriots offense on a regular basis know that Edelman is the straw that stirs the drink.

Alas, many refuse to give Edelman his due. Be it his size, appearance or lack of jaw-dropping, speed-generated highlights, Edelman never gets appreciated for what he his: one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Exhibit A: This tweet from Andrew Perloff of the “Dan Patrick Show,” along with the ensuing replies.

On a neutral team w/ a neutral QB, how many WRs would you take over Julian Edelman? — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) October 11, 2019

Yeah, you know where this is going.

Take a look:

Off the top of my head:

Julio

Hopkins

OBJ

Golloday

Lockett

Alshon

Thielen

Kupp

Evans

Godwin

Mike Thomas

Cooper

Adams

Allen Robinson

Tyreek Hill

Jarvis Landry

DJax

Sanders

Sutton

Cooks

Allen Probably missed some too — Vinny Calabrese (@VinnyCal) October 11, 2019

Julian Edelman is the Matt Cassel of WRs — Gardner Machete (@carpefuturum) October 11, 2019

Just off the top of my head, 18 — Thom Weaver (@thomweaver24) October 11, 2019

Hop

Evans

Julio

OBJ

Kupp

AJ

Tyreek

Gordon

Cooper

JuJu

Theilen

D. Adams

Hilton

Sanders

Keenan Allen

Fitzgerald

Antonio

Landry — Uzi Shoulder Rollin' (@RonWeez) October 11, 2019

at least 46 — Patrick Houston (@h_buck) October 11, 2019

Julio, Hopkins, Green, Cooper, Locket, Hill, Theilen, Diggs, DaVonte Adams, JuJu Schuster, OBJ, TY Hilton, Mike Evans…then, after checking on AB' s case, I might choose Edelman.🤔 pic.twitter.com/B06cygAwB5 — ANTHONY KIEKOW (@AKiekow) October 12, 2019

OBJ

AJ GREEN

Hopkins

Mike Evans

Michael Thomas

Juju

Tyreek hill

Jarvis Landry

Davante Adams

Amari

Sammy Watkins

Golden Tate

Julio

Calvin Ridley

Mohammed Sanu

Adam Theilen

Kooper Kupp

Robert Woods

Brandon Cooks

Will Fuller

Stefon Diggs

Desean Jackson Wasn’t done either — Mike Sams (@MikeSams2_6) October 11, 2019

Quite a few actually. But with Brady and on that team hes a perfect fit. That's football in a nutshell. Gms trying to match up entire teams that fit so they can win. — GPinTN (@GPinTN1) October 11, 2019

40 — Chris Hill (@beavo1024) October 11, 2019

If Edelman were to leave, how many seconds would it take for the Patriots to find another gritty, gutty, white wideout to replace him running four-yard outs? I put the over-under at 7. @PaulPabst — Paul E. Petrone (@Orange23678) October 11, 2019

System QB Tom Brady makes Edelman. Just like he and Manning made Welker. — Josh (@5280_AF) October 11, 2019

Just some non obvious ones. Hilton, Diggs, Corey Davis, Sutton, E. Sanders, Godwin, Lockett and so many more. — DGo81 (@DGo81) October 11, 2019

In the NFC: Julio Jones, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Michael Thomas, Amari Cooper, Sterling Shepard, Devante Adams, Kenny Golladay, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Allen Robinson, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks, Marquise Goodwin, Tyler Lockett — Scott (@scottsge187) October 11, 2019

Only advantage Edelman has over every other receiver is when he cries for a pi they give it to him. — mugnat (@mugnat) October 11, 2019

Yeah, there really are people who believe Corey Davis and Sammy Watkins (lol) are better than Julian Edelman.

This tweet perhaps sums it up best:

everyone in the replies thinks “WR1” is a position on a real football team — Tim C. 💀🎃🧟‍♀️ (@flashradical) October 12, 2019

For the record, Edelman has 125 catches for 1,132 yards in the last 13 games. That includes the playoffs and something called the Super Bowl.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images