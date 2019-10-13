For the most part, Patriots haters have backed off the “they’re only good because they cheat” and “it’s just because of the AFC East” takes. Similarly, many have accepted that New England quarterback Tom Brady is the greatest signal-caller in NFL history.
Consequently, those who hate the league’s model franchise have shifted their focus toward a new target: Julian Edelman.
The 33-year-old receiver is one of the most clutch, consistent and productive wideouts in the game. He also is one of the toughest players in the NFL, regardless of position. Sure, he benefits from playing with Brady every week, but those who watch the Patriots offense on a regular basis know that Edelman is the straw that stirs the drink.
Alas, many refuse to give Edelman his due. Be it his size, appearance or lack of jaw-dropping, speed-generated highlights, Edelman never gets appreciated for what he his: one of the best receivers in the NFL.
Exhibit A: This tweet from Andrew Perloff of the “Dan Patrick Show,” along with the ensuing replies.
Yeah, you know where this is going.
Take a look:
Yeah, there really are people who believe Corey Davis and Sammy Watkins (lol) are better than Julian Edelman.
This tweet perhaps sums it up best:
For the record, Edelman has 125 catches for 1,132 yards in the last 13 games. That includes the playoffs and something called the Super Bowl.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images